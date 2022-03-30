Next 'Peregrine' book is a guide to beloved fantasy series

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest installment in the Miss Peregrine fantasy series will be a kind of roadmap to author Ransom Riggs' imaginary world and the whereabouts of protagonist Jacob Portman.

Dutton Books for Young Readers announced Wednesday that “Miss Peregrine's Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals” is coming out Sept. 27. Novels in the million-selling series include “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Hollow City” and “Library of Souls.”