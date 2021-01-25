New milestone for Sidney Poitier: Namesake of a film school JOCELYN NOVECK, AP National Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 12:25 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — In 1963, Sidney Poitier made a film in Arizona, “Lilies of the Field.” The performance led to a huge milestone: He became the first Black winner of a lead-acting Oscar.
Now, Arizona is the site of another milestone for the legendary actor and filmmaker. Arizona State University has named its new film school after him. It was to unveil The Sidney Poitier New American Film School at a ceremony on Monday.