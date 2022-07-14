New Mexico, 'Stranger Things' backdrop, hits production peak

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's film and TV industry has hit a new peak, with record spending by video production companies in a state that drew projects including the Netflix series “Stranger Things."
Production companies directly spent a record $855 million on films, TV series and other media in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, New Mexico's governor announced Thursday. Industry executives have been attracted to New Mexico’s unique landscapes since the success of AMC's long-running series “Breaking Bad” and a generous increase of incentives passed by state lawmakers in 2019.