Nearly 800 illegally exported antiquities returned to Italy

ROME (AP) — Nearly 800 illegally exported ancient artifacts, valued at some 11 million euros ($13 million) and held by a private collector near Antwerp, have been returned to Italy after several years of investigation, Italian police said Monday.

The Carabinieri paramilitary police's specialized art squad said the probe began in 2017 after Italian experts noticed in a catalog for a show in a Geneva museum about the ancient peoples of Italy a photo of a stele, or tall commemorative slab, from pre-Roman times in southeastern Italy.