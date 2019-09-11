Naeem Khan launches his fashion collection at home

The Naeem Khan collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. The Naeem Khan collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close Naeem Khan launches his fashion collection at home 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Naeem Khan really brought it home with his new Spring/Summer 2020 collection by launching his sleek runway show in the chic lobby and courtyard of his New York City apartment building.

The designer set up shop Tuesday on the ground floor of the ultramodern Zaha Hadid Building on Manhattan's west side. Lucite chairs lined the entryway and outside space. Hadid was a close friend of Khan's who designed the building before her death in 2016.

Khan says the space Hadid created inspired the collection of separates, coats and glamour.

A parade of models strutting in impossibly high stiletto heels entered into the building's courtyard with the evening breeze helping to increase the dramatic effect of the loose, flowing designs.

The first several looks were animal print pajama pantsuits, dresses and jumpsuits with matching billowing jackets.