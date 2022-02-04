NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico — 50 years late Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 2:33 p.m.
More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor. Frank Serpico, above, speaks to the graduating class at the Albany Academies in 2000. (Times Union archive)
SKIP DICKSTEIN
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor.
The former undercover detective, 85, received the honor in the mail Thursday, the New York Daily News reported.