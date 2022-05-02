Met Gala moment | Kim Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian went for classic and iconic at the Met Gala, once again breaking the internet by donning one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous looks.

By tracking her whereabouts from paparazzi photos and scanning recent interviews, social media users guessed that Kardashian was going to wear the dress when she and Davidson were recently spotted in Orlando, Florida — the home of Ripley’s Believe It or Not. In 2016, the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe as she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 was sold at auction to Ripley’s Believe It or Not for nearly $5 million.