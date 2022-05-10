Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 4:44 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate.
The 61-year-old former Food Network personality quickly strode out of the courtroom with his lawyers without commenting on the case, which centered on allegations that he aggressively kissed and groped a Boston woman while taking a selfie at a bar in 2017.
