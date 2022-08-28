Jack Harlow, Johnny Depp make mark at MTV Video Music Awards JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 9:59 p.m.
1 of39 Jack Harlow, left, and Lil Nas X accept the award for best collaboration for "Industry Baby" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of39 Fergie, left, and Jack Harlow perform "First Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of39
4 of39 Taylor Swift accepts the award for best longform video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of39 Lizzo performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of39
7 of39 Jack Harlow, background, and Fergie perform "First Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of39 Fergie performs "First Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of39
10 of39 Fergie performs "First Class" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of39 Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of39
13 of39 Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of39 Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of39
16 of39 Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of39 Flea, from Red Hot Chili Peppers, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 18 of39
19 of39 Cheech Marin, left, and Tommy Chong arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
20 of39 Lizzo performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 21 of39
22 of39 Avril Lavigne speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
23 of39 Lil Nas X poses in the press room with the award for best collaboration for "Industry Baby"at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 24 of39
25 of39 Lisa accept the award for best K-Pop for "Lalisa" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
26 of39 Eminem, left, and Snoop Dogg perform "From the D 2 the LBC"at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 27 of39
28 of39 Snoop Dogg perform "From the D 2 the LBC" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
29 of39 Nicki Minaj accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 30 of39
31 of39 Nicki Minaj performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
32 of39 Eminem, foreground, and Snoop Dogg perform "From the D 2 the LBC" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 33 of39
34 of39 Khalid, left, and Marshmello perform "Numb" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
35 of39 Offset presents the award for best collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 36 of39
37 of39 Eminem perform "From the D 2 the LBC" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
38 of39 Lisa accept the award for best K-Pop for "Lalisa" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, while Johnny Depp made a surprise float above the audience as the Moon Man.
Harlow kicked off his performance inside a mock airplane walking down aisle while performing his hit song “First Class," which was sampled by Fergie's “Glamorous.” The rapper joined Fergie onstage - wearing a sparkling silver dress with the red words “First Class” - who sang her 2006 jam.
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.