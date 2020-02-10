-
Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in ... more
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in ... more
The latest winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”
Animated short film: “Hair Love”
Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
___
For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards