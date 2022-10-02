King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 9:34 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace.