K-Way windbreaker brand taps hip new market with R&D line COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 3:28 p.m.
MILAN (AP) — K-way, the Franco-Italian brand synonymous with windbreaker, is stepping into luxury fashion with its first live runway show ever on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week.
The Milan-based brand has been edging into the space with collaborations for such fashion houses as Fendi and YSL, DSquard2 and Comme des Garcons. But it is also seeking its own profile in the streetwear/sportswear scene under designer Monica Gamerboni.