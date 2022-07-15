Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Julianne Moore has been selected to serve as president of the main competition jury for the Venice International Film Festival this year, festival director Alberto Barbera announced Friday.

The Oscar-winning actor will preside over a jury that includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose film “Happening” won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro (“Never Let Me Go”) and Iranian actor Leila Hatami (“A Separation”). Also on the jury are Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo (“The Inner Cage”) Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn (“Official Competition”) and Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“The Candidate”).