Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

WASHINGTON (AP) — New footage of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, is now in the possession of the House committee investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol.
The revelation of the never-before-seen footage came to light Tuesday amidst the committee’s public hearings when British filmmaker Alex Holder revealed he had complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over all of the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.