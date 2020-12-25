Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98 Dec. 25, 2020 Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 6:48 a.m.
FILE - In this April 3 2004, Israeli violinist Ivry Gitlis, ambassador to the UNESCO, plays at the funeral ceremony of Oscar-winning British actor and play-writer, Sir Peter Ustinov, in the cathedral St. Pierre, in Geneva, Switzerland.
FILE - April 3 2004, file, Israeli violinist Ivry Gitlis, ambassador to the UNESCO, plays in front of the coffin of late actor and writer Sir Peter Ustinov during the funeral service at St Pierre's Cathedral in Geneva, Switzerland.
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 1982, file photo Conductor Zubin Mehta, left, with seven of the world greatest violinists Ida Haendal (2nd left), Isaac Stern, Ivry Gitlis, Pinchas Zukerman, Itzhak Perlman and Shlomo Mintz and Dr. Steven Paul, right, during a press conference held in Tel Aviv, Israel.
PARIS (AP) — Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98.
France’s culture minister announced his death Thursday, hailing him as “a magnificent performer, a generous musician” who dedicated his life “to serving all kinds of music.” The cause of death and plans for funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.