It's tapped: Germany's Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 8:02 a.m.
Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
MUNICH (AP) — The beer is flowing at Munich's world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019.
With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O'zapft is” — “It's tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday, officially opening the festivities after a two-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.