In Dubai, Filipina pulls no punches in jokes on Mideast life JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 2:49 a.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Peering out into the darkened audience of a Dubai bar, comedian Imah Dumagay leaned into the microphone and addressed the mistaken perception that many people have across the Middle East when they see a Filipina at a nightclub.
“I am from the Philippines but I am not taking any orders tonight,” she said, drawing chuckles as her countrymen served beers and bar food at this rooftop bar in sight of Dubai's sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel. “Where is that guy asking for water earlier? Sir, we are not all waitresses.”