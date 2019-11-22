Impeachment story illustrates news industry changes

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. For readers of some prominent regional newspapers, following the impeachment inquiry is a far different experience depending on whether you seek out newsprint or go digital. Copies of the Charlotte Observer, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Idaho Statesman that arrived on doorsteps Thursday all had a story about Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony at the top of their front pages. Yet if you clicked onto each newspaper’s web site mid-morning, you’d see a different lead story. less FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a public ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Impeachment story illustrates news industry changes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — For readers of some prominent regional newspapers, following the impeachment inquiry is a far different experience depending on whether you seek out newsprint or go digital.

It was a front-page story in most newspapers. But on their websites, you’d often have to hunt to find that news. Local stories, like a murder trial in St. Louis or racists tweets sent out by a professor in Indiana, ruled the day.

It’s a reflection of how the business is changing, and how newspapers focus on local news first to survive. Yet it means the days of these once-powerful newspapers offering readers a window to the world are drawing short.