Greek museum displays 1st batch of artworks recouped from US

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — It's a first symbolic step in a homecoming that will long outlast the 10-year Odyssey of ancient myth.
For decades, an important part of Greece's cultural heritage sparkled only for the very few in a U.S. billionaire's private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens. Now 15 of the prehistoric masterpieces have gone on public view for the first time in a temporary display in Athens, ahead of their final return, together with the remaining 146 works, by the year 2048.