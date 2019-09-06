'Friends' pop-up lets sitcom's fans explore show's key props

This Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on the NBC sitcom "Friends," posing in a replica of the Central Perk set, at the New York City Pop-Up experience in New York. There are different sections to walk through in 8,500 square feet of loft space, where more than 50 original props from the show are on display. The popular comedy is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Could "Friends" fans BE any luckier? Those who've snagged tickets to the New York City Pop-Up experience based on the comedy favorite will get to plop down on the orange couch at Central Perk, play foosball in Joey and Chandler's apartment and marvel at Rachel's haircuts through the show's 10 seasons.

The pop-up is in a trendy Manhattan neighborhood, not unlike where friends Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler lived on the show. There are different sections to walk through in 8,500 square feet of loft space, where more than 50 original props from the show are on display.

The popular comedy is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Tickets for the "Friends" Pop-Up sold out in three hours. It runs through October 6th.