Finneas on Bond theme song, the Grammys and the Weeknd MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 12:29 p.m.
1 of8 Finneas O'Connell poses at his home in Los Angeles on Friday Dec. 4 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Rebecca Cabage/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Billie Eilish, left, and Finneas O'Connell pose in the press room with the awards for best album, best engineered album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," best song and record for "Bad Guy," best new artist and best producer, non-classical at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Finneas O'Connell poses at his home in Los Angeles on Friday Dec. 4 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Rebecca Cabage/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - Finneas O'Connell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Billie Eilish, left, and Finneas O'Connell arrive at Brit Awards 2020 in London on Feb. 18, 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Finneas O'Connell poses at his home in Los Angeles on Friday Dec. 4 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Rebecca Cabage/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - Finneas O'Connell, left and Billie Eilish arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Finneas O'Connell poses at his home in Los Angeles on Friday Dec. 4 2020. O'Connell has been named one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2020. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Rebecca Cabage/Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — The path to Billie Eilish and Finneas getting the “yes” to compose a song for the upcoming James Bond film was almost as thrilling and exhilarating as watching the action-packed movie on screen.
“We said to our team, ‘If anyone has anyone who knows anyone, just convey that we would love to do this,'" Finneas explained. “We’ve always been trying to write a Bond song."