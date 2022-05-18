Elton John doc ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ lands at Disney

Derick Hingle/AP

Sir Elton John is preparing to say goodbye in fabulous splendor, with the help of a documentary crew and the Walt Disney Co.

Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ said Wednesday that the film, entitled “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend,” will serve as the definitive and official feature on John’s life and career. Including unseen archival footage, new interviews and a present day look at him and his family, it’ll culminate with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this November.