Elizabeth Strout, Leila Mottley up for Booker fiction prize

LONDON (AP) — Best-selling American writers Karen Joy Fowler, Elizabeth Strout and Leila Mottley are among 13 authors in the running for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.
Fowler’s novel about Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, “Booth,” Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Mottley's Oakland-set debut “Nightcrawler” are among six books by Americans on the longlist for the 50,000 pound ($60,000) prize. The list announced Tuesday also includes authors from Britain, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.