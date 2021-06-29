Diana legacy lingers as fans mark late royal's 60th birthday DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 8:15 a.m.
1 of39 FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 1996 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana faces photographers as she leaves Luanda airport building to board a plane to Johannesburg at the end of her four-day visit to Angola.
For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Giovanni Difideni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of39 FILE - In this file photo dated Nov. 1980, Lady Diana Spencer, faces the media near her flat in the Earls Court district of London. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Uncredited/AP Show More Show Less 3 of39
4 of39 FILE - In this 1980 file photo, Lady Diana Spencer, Prince Charles's girlfriend, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London, where she works. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. AP Show More Show Less
5 of39 FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Ron Bell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of39
7 of39 FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding.For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. File/AP Show More Show Less
8 of39 FILE - In this July 6, 1993 file photo, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales,smiles during her visit to the Elmhurst Ballet School, in Camberley, Surrey. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. AP Show More Show Less 9 of39
10 of39 FILE - In this March 21, 1983 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured amid a large group of schoolchildren during her visit to Alice Springs, Australia. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Dave Caulkin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of39 FILE - In this file photo dated Feb. 11, 1985, Britain's Princess Diana stoops to speak to children during a visit to Macedon, Australia. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Jim Bourdier/AP Show More Show Less 12 of39
13 of39 FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London.For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. ( Martin Cleaver/AP Show More Show Less
14 of39 FILE - In this Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, foreground, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. John Redman/AP Show More Show Less 15 of39
16 of39 FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Herman Knippertz/AP Show More Show Less
17 of39 FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 28, 1989, Britain's Princess Diana wearing a white dress, races ahead during the mother's race, held during a sports day for Wetherby school, where her son Prince William is a pupil. T For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. AP Photo, FILE) AP Show More Show Less 18 of39
19 of39 FILE - In this file photo dated Feb. 2, 1989, Princess Diana, centre smiles as Henry Street Settlement Director Verona Middleton-Jeter laughs, at New York's Henry Street Settlement, USA. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
20 of39 FILE - In this April 24, 1991 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, hugs and plays with an HIV positive baby in Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil.For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Dave Caulkin/AP Show More Show Less 21 of39
22 of39 FILE- In this file photo dated Oct. 26, 1991, Princess Diana talks with AIDS patient Wayne Taylor at the Casey House AIDS hospice in Toronto, Canada. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File) Hans Deryk/AP Show More Show Less
23 of39 FILE - In this file photo dated Feb. 11, 1992, Britain's Princess Diana sits alone backdropped by the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (AP photo/Udo Weitz, File) Udo Weitz/AP Show More Show Less 24 of39
25 of39 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, March 5, 1993, Britain's Diana talks with Nepalese children in the village of Panauti, in the foothills of the Himalayas, as some thousands of villagers, mostly children, turned out to greet her. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Barbara Walton/AP Show More Show Less
26 of39 FILE - In this April 13, 1992 file photo, Princess Diana leaves the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition with her sons Prince Harry, left, and Prince William. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Gill Allen/AP Show More Show Less 27 of39
28 of39 FILE - In this June 5, 1996 file photo, Princess Diana pauses at the bed of a seriously injured man as she visits Cook County Hospital in Chicago. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (Beth A. Keiser,Pool Photo via AP, File) Beth A. Keiser/AP Show More Show Less
29 of39 FILE - This is a Wednesday Dec. 6, 1995 file photo of Diana, the Princess of Wales as she smiles after receiving bouquets of flowers from admirers as she leaves the English National Ballet school opening in London. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Jacqueline Arzt/AP Show More Show Less 30 of39
31 of39 FILE - In this June 18, 1997 file photo, Mother Teresa, left, says goodbye to Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her in New York. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Bebeto Mattews/AP Show More Show Less
32 of39 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees, at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in the outskirts of Luanda. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Joao Silva/AP Show More Show Less 33 of39
34 of39 FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing protective gear, watches a land-mine clearing demonstration in Huambo, central Angola, one of the most densely mined areas in the country. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Giovanni Diffidenti/AP Show More Show Less
35 of39 FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday Aug. 10, 1997, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, right, speaks with 15-year old landmine victim Bosnian muslim girl Mirzeta Gabelic, in front of Mirzeta's home in Sarajevo, while Diana was on a visit to the region as part of her campaign against landmines. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Hidajet Delic/AP Show More Show Less 36 of39
37 of39 FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 9, 1997 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, sits and talks to members of a Zenica volleyball team who have suffered injuries from mines, during her visit to Zenica, Bosnia. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. (Ian Waldie/Pool via AP, File) Ian Waldie/AP Show More Show Less
38 of39 FILE Diana, Princess of Wales, smiles at the United Cerebral Palsy's annual dinner at the New York Hilton in this Dec. 11, 1995 file photo. For someone who began her life in the spotlight as “Shy Di,” Princess Diana became an unlikely, revolutionary during her years in the House of Windsor. She helped modernize the monarchy by making it more personal, changing the way the royal family related to people. By interacting more intimately with the public -- kneeling to the level of children, sitting on edge of a patient’s hospital bed, writing personal notes to her fans -- she set an example that has been followed by other royals as the monarchy worked to become more human and remain relevant in the 21st century. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
39 of39
LONDON (AP) — Most people wouldn’t volunteer to walk through a minefield. Princess Diana did it twice.
On Jan. 15, 1997, Diana walked gingerly down a narrow path cleared through an Angolan minefield, wearing a protective visor and flak jacket emblazoned with the name of The HALO Trust, a group devoted to removing mines from former war zones. When she realized some of the photographers accompanying her didn’t get the shot, she turned around and did it again.