DARIEN — Singer, songwriter and guitarist Dan Zlotnick will be performing at The Mather Homestead as part of its “Music at Mather” series.

The performance is set for 5 p.m. July 11 at at the Homestead, 19 Mather Road. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors on the lawn adjacent the Homestead’s new Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center, formerly known as “the barn.” Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and beverages.