Contributed photo

DARIEN - The Darien Summer Strings group of musicians treated shoppers to a concert of familiar favorite songs on July 24 at the Darien Farmers Market in the Goodwives Shopping Center.

The group, which is composed of middle school and high school string players, plays under the direction of the Darien High School’s Orchestra Director Jane Minnis and rehearses every day as part of the Darien Public School District’s Summer School and Enrichment program.