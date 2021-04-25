DMX immortalized by family and close friends at memorial JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press April 24, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 12:10 a.m.
FILE - DMX, center, accepts the R&B Album Artist of the Year during the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on Dec. 8, 1999. The rapper will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday.
FILE- DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011.
NEW YORK (AP) — DMX's legacy was immortalized as a man beloved by his family, honored for his strong faith and respected as one of hip-hop's greatest icons at his memorial service Saturday, with several heartfelt speeches from those who knew the rapper best.
The speakers included friends Swizz Beatz and Nas, as well as his daughter, who rapped in honor of her father.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JENNIFER PELTZ