Coach turns back the clock with NYFW Fall-Winter collection JOHN CARUCCI, Associated Press Writer Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 10:29 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coach turned back the clock with a collection of looks reminiscent of past eras, including 1970s romance and 1990s grunge, with a theatrical presentation at New York Fashion Week.
Mixing the aesthetics of a small-town setting with a catwalk fashion show inside a huge basketball facility, designer Stuart Vevers showed vignettes of Americana in Monday's show at the cavernous Basketball City space on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Entitled “Somewhere in America,” the theme was quintessential suburbia, beginning with banal activities of everyday life.