Chasing Dreams: From UNC linebacker to country music star BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 12:40 p.m.
Like many young football players growing up in North Carolina, Chase Rice had his sights set on the NFL. After an outstanding sophomore season with the Tar Heels, that goal seemed realistic.
Then the linebacker who tore up the ACC in 2006 tore up his left ankle in the season opener as a junior. Though he returned in 2007, Rice already knew pro football player was not going to be on his resume.