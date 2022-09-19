Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1:

Sept. 25: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 93. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 89. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 81. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family”) is 79. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 79. Actor Michael Douglas is 78. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 75. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 74. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 73. Actor Mark Hamill is 71. Actor Colin Friels is 70. Actor Michael Madsen is 64. Actor Heather Locklear is 61. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 60. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 59. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 59. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ″The Tudors”) is 58. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ″The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 56. Actor-singer Will Smith is 54. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 53. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 53. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 49. Actor Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 45. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 45. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 45. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 42. Rapper T.I. is 41. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ″Community”) is 39. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ″The Office”) is 38. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 33. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 31.

Sept. 26: Country singer David Frizzell is 81. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 80. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 78. Singer Bryan Ferry is 77. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 76. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 68. Country singer Carlene Carter is 67. Actor Linda Hamilton is 66. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 61. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 60. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 60. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 56. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 55. Actor Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 54. Actor Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 54. Actor Ben Shenkman (“Royal Pains,” “Angels in America”) is 54. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 50. Music producer Dr. Luke is 49. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 49. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 41. Actor Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 39. Singer-songwriter Ant Clemons is 31.

Sept. 27: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 89. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. (“The Yearling”) is 88. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 79. Actor Liz Torres (“Gilmore Girls”) is 75. Actor A Martinez (“LA Law,” ″Santa Barbara”) is 74. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (“Pearl Harbor”) is 72. Actor-opera singer Anthony Laciura (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 71. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 64. Comedian Marc Maron (“Maron”) is 59. Singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind is 58. Actor Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) is 54. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 52. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 50. Actor Indira Varma (“For Life”) is 49. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 44. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 41. Actor Anna Camp (“The Mindy Project,” ″True Blood”) is 40. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 40. Singer Avril Lavigne is 38. Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull is 31. Actor Sam Lerner (“The Goldbergs”) is 30. Actor Ames McNamara (“The Connors”) is 15.

Sept. 28: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 88. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 79. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 76. Actor Vernee Watson (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 73. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 72. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 68. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 58. Country singer Matt King is 56. Actor Mira Sorvino is 55. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 55. Actor Naomi Watts is 54. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 53. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 47. Rapper Young Jeezy is 45. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 44. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 43. Actor Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 41. Musician St. Vincent is 40. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 38. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 36. Actor Hilary Duff is 35. Actor Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) is 30.

Sept. 29: Filmmaker Robert Benton (“Kramer vs. Kramer”) is 90. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 87. Actor Ian McShane (“American Gods,” “Deadwood”) is 80. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 80. TV theme composer Mike Post is 78. Actor Patricia Hodge is 76. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 74. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 74. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 74. Country singer Alvin Crow is 72. Actor Drake Hogestyn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 69. Singer Suzzy Roche of The Roches is 66. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 65. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 60. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 59. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 56. Actor Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 56. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 54. Actor Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 53. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 53. Actor Emily Lloyd is 52. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 52. Actor Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 51. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 49. Actor Alexis Cruz (“Shark,” “Touched by an Angel”) is 48. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 42. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 42. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 35. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 32. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 32. Singer Halsey is 28.

Sept. 30: Actor Angie Dickinson is 91. Singer Cissy Houston is 89. Singer Johnny Mathis is 87. Actor Len Cariou (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 83. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 79. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 76. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 70. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 70. Country singer Deborah Allen is 69. Actor Calvin Levels (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 68. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 68. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 68. Actor Fran Drescher is 65. Country singer Marty Stuart is 64. Actor Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 61. Actor Eric Stoltz is 61. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 60. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 59. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 58. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 58. Actor Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” ″The Matrix Reloaded”) is 58. Actor Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 56. Actor Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me”) is 55. Actor Amy Landecker (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 53. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 53. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” ″Arrested Development”) is 52. Actor Jenna Elfman is 51. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 48. Actor Marion Cotillard (“Public Enemies,” ″La Vie en Rose”) is 47. Actor Christopher Jackson (“Bull,” ″Oz”) is 47. Actor Toni Trucks (“SEAL Team”) is 42. Actor Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls,” ″Party of Five”) is 40. Actor Kieran Culkin is 39. Rapper T-Pain is 38.

Oct. 1: Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 87. Actor Stella Stevens is 84. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 79. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 76. Actor Yvette Freeman (“ER”) is 72. Actor Randy Quaid is 72. Singer Howard Hewett is 67. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 64. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 63. Actor Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is 60. Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 58. Model-actor Cindy Margolis is 57. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 54. Actor Zach Galifianakis (“The Hangover”) is 53. Actor Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 48. Actor Katie Aselton (“Legion,” “The League”) is 44. Actor Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy” ″Everwood”) is 42. Actor Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 40. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Jurnee Smollett (“Underground,” ″Wanda At Large”) is 36. Actor Brie Larson (“United States of Tara”) is 33. Singer Jade Bird is 25. Actor Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 16. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 14.