Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6:
Oct. 31: Actor Lee Grant is 96. Anchorman Dan Rather is 90. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 84. Actor Ron Rifkin (“Alias”) is 83. Actor Sally Kirkland is 80. Actor Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game,” ″V For Vendetta”) is 75. Actor Deidre Hall (“Days Of Our Lives”) is 74. Journalist Jane Pauley is 71. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 64. Director Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”) is 60. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 is 60. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 58. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 58. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 58. Actor Rob Schneider is 58. Country singer Darryl Worley is 57. Actor Mike O’Malley (“Glee”) is 56. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 55. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 54. Guitarist Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon is 52. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 51. Reality show host Troy Hartman (“Extreme Survival,” ″No Boundaries”) is 50. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 48. Actor Piper Perabo is 45. Actor Samaire Armstrong (TV’s “Resurrection”) is 41. Keyboardist Tay Strathairn of Dawes is 41. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Pie”) is 41. Guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Actor Justin Chatwin (“American Gothic”) is 39. Actor Holly Taylor (“The Americans”) is 24. Actor Danielle Rose Russell (“Legacies,” “The Originals”) is 22. Singer-actor Willow Smith is 21.