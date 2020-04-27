Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 3-9

May 3: Actor Alex Cord (“Airwolf”) is 87. Singer Frankie Valli is 86. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 74. Singer Mary Hopkin is 70. Singer Christopher Cross is 69. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 63. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 61. Country singer Shane Minor is 52. Actress Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Office”) is 52. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″Nurse Jackie”) is 50. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 49. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 49. Country singer Brad Martin is 47. Actress Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 45. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 45. Actress Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 45. Actor Dule’ Hill (“Psych,” ″The West Wing”) is 45. Country singer Eric Church is 43. Actress Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 42. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 36. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 33. Actress Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 25. Rapper Desiigner is 23.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 83. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 76. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 73. Country singer Stella Parton is 71. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 70. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 70. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 69. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68. Singer Oleta Adams is 67. Country singer Randy Travis is 61. Actress Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 59. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ″Blades of Glory”) is 50. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 48. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 45. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 42. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 41. Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 39. Rapper Jidenna is 35. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 26. Country singer RaeLynn is 26. Actress Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 20.

May 5: Actress Pat Carroll is 93. Actor Michael Murphy is 82. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ″Aliens”) is 80. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 77. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” ″Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 76. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 75. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 72. Actress Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ″Knots Landing”) is 65. Actress Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ″Beverly Hills Cop”) is 63. Actor Richard E Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 63. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 61. Newsman Brian Williams is 61. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 50. Actress Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 47. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 45. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 41. Singer Craig David is 39. Actress Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 39. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ″The Tudors”) is 37. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 37. Singer Adele is 32. Singer Chris Brown is 31.

May 6: Singer Bob Seger is 75. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 75. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 74. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 73. Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 73. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ″American Tragedy”) is 72. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 65. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 60. Actress Julianne Phillips is 60. Actress Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 60. Actor George Clooney is 59. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 59. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 56. Actress Leslie Hope (“24”) is 55. Actress Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 54. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 53. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 49. Actress Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Actress Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37. Actress Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 37. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Rapper Meek Mill is 33. Actress Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 27.

May 7: Singer Thelma Houston is 77. Actress Robin Strasser (“One Life To Live,” “Passions”) is 75. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 74. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 74. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 70. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times At Ridgemont High”) is 68. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 61. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 59. Actress Traci Lords is 52. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 50. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 49. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 46. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 34. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 33. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 28. Actress Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 26.

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 80. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 78. Singer Gary Glitter is 76. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 75. Actor Mark Blankfield (“Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” ″The Incredible Shrinking Woman”) is 72. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 69. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69. Country musician Billy Burnette is 67. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 67. Actor David Keith is 66. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 65. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 63. Actress Melissa Gilbert is 56. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 56. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 52. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 48. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 45. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 43. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 42. Actor Domhnall Gleason (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 37. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 37. Actress Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 36.

May 9: Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 84. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 83. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 83. Singer Tommy Roe is 78. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 76. Singer Clint Holmes is 74. Actress Candice Bergen is 74. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 73. Singer Billy Joel is 71. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 70. Actress Alley Mills (“The Wonder Years”) is 69. Actress Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 67. Actress Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 64. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 59. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 58. Actress Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 56. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 50. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 49. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 45. Singer Tamia is 45. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 43. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 41. Actress Rosario Dawson is 41. Musician Andrew W.K. is 41. Actress Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 38. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 35. Actress Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 34.