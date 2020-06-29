Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 5-11

July 5: Musician Robbie Robertson is 77. Singer Huey Lewis is 70. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 68. Singer Marc Cohn is 61. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 58. Actress Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 57. Actress Kathryn Erbe (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 55. Rapper RZA is 51. Singer Joe is 47. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 47. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 44. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 43. Singer Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 40. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 38. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 35. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 29.

July 6: Actor Ned Beatty is 83. Singer Gene Chandler is 80. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 80. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 75. Actor Fred Dryer is 74. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 74. Actress Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 73. Actress Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 69. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 69. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 68. Singer Nanci Griffith is 67. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 65. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 65. Actress Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 62. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 61. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 60. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 54. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 53. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 52. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 50. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 49. Rapper 50 Cent is 45. Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 42. Comedian Kevin Hart is 41. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 35. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 30.

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 93. Drummer Ringo Starr is 80. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 77. Actor Joe Spano is 74. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 73. Country singer Linda Williams is 73. Actress Shelley Duvall is 71. Actress Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 69. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 61. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 58. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 57. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 54. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 54. Actress Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 52. Actress Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 52. Actress Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 51. Actress Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 48. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 47. Actress Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 44. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 44. Rapper Cassidy is 38. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 36. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 30. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 27. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer is 26. Country singer Maddie Marlow of Maddie and Tae is 25.

July 8: Singer Steve Lawrence is 85. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 76. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 76. Actress Kim Darby is 73. Actress Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 72. Children’s singer Raffi is 72. Actress Anjelica Huston is 69. Actor Kevin Bacon is 62. Country singer Toby Keith is 59. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 59. Keyboardist Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode is 59. Singer Joan Osborne is 58. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 57. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 53. Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 52. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 52. Singer Beck is 50. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 50. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 47. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 45. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 43. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 39. Actress Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ″One Tree Hill”) is 38. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 35. Actress Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 22. Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 22.

July 9: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 93. Actor James Hampton (“F Troop”) is 84. Actor Richard Roundtree is 78. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 75. Actor Chris Cooper is 69. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 68. Country singer David Ball is 67. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 66. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 66. Actor Jimmy Smits is 65. Actor Tom Hanks is 64. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 63. Actress Kelly McGillis is 63. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 61. Singer Courtney Love is 56. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 55. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 55. Actress Pamela Adlon (“Louie”) is 54. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 49. Musician Jack White is 45. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 45. Actor Fred Savage is 44. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 44. Actress Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 42. Singer-actress Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 34. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 29. Actress Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 25.

July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 93. Singer Mavis Staples is 81. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 80. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 79. Guitarist Jerry Miller of Moby Grape is 77. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 73. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 71. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 66. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 62. Actress Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 62. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 60. Country singer Ken Mellons is 55. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 55. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 55. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 51. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 50. Actress Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 48. Singer Imelda May is 46. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 44. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) is 43. Actress Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 43. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) is 40. Singer Jessica Simpson is 40. Bassist John Spiker of Filter is 39. Actress Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 36. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 29. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 27.

July 11: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 73. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 71. Actor Bruce McGill (“Animal House”) is 70. Actor Stephen Lang is 68. Actress Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”) is 67. Actress Sela Ward is 64. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 63. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 63. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 62. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 62. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 61. Singer Suzanne Vega is 61. Actress Lisa Rinna is 57. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 55. Actress Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 54. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 54. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 53. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actress Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 49. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 48. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 46. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 45. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 39. Actor David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 31. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 30. Singer Alessia Cara is 24.