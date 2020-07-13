Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 19-25

In this combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from July xx to xx, Benedict Cumberbatch, from left, attends the premiere of "The Current War: Director's Cut" in New York, Sandra Oh arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, Betty Gilpin arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California on April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif., Daniel Ratcliffe attends the Turner Networks Upfront on May 16, 2018, in New York, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles and Iman attends the Broadway opening night of "West Side Story" on Feb. 20, 2020, in New York.

July 19: Actress Helen Gallagher (“Ryan’s Hope”) is 94. Country singer Sue Thompson is 94. Singer Vikki Carr is 80. Musician Commander Cody is 76. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law and Order”) is 75. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 74. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 73. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Actress Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 72. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” ″Burke’s Law”) is 64. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 60. Actor Campbell Scott is 59. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 58. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 57. Actress Clea Lewis (“Ellen”) is 55. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 49. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab For Cutie is 46. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 44. Actress Erin Cummings (“Astronaut Wives Club”) is 43. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid (“The Kitchen”) is 42. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is 40. Actor Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 38. Actor Trai Byers (“Empire,” ″Selma”) is 37. Actress Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville,” ″Empire”) is 36. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World”) is 34. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Even Stevens”) is 30.

July 20: Actress Sally Ann Howes (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) is 90. Actress Diana Rigg (“The Avengers”) is 82. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 77. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 76. Singer Kim Carnes is 75. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 73. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 68. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 64. Actress Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 63. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 62. Country singer Radney Foster is 61. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 56. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 54. Actor Reed Diamond (“Judging Amy,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 53. Actor Josh Holloway (“Lost”) is 51. Singer Vitamin C is 51. Actress Sandra Oh is 49. Actor Omar Epps is 47. Actor Simon Rex is 46. Actress Judy Greer (“The Village,” ″Arrested Development”) is 45. Actor Charlie Korsmo (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″Hook”) is 42. Singer Elliott Yamin (“American Idol”) is 42. Model Gisele Bundchen is 40. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 40. Actor Percy Daggs the Third (“Veronica Mars”) is 38. Actor John Francis Daley (“Bones,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 35. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 32. Actress Billi Bruno (“According to Jim”) is 24.

July 21: Movie director Norman Jewison (“Moonstruck,” “Fiddler on the Roof”) is 94. Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 77. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 72. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 72. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 67. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 63. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 60. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 60. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 51. Actress Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) is 50. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 50. Country singer Paul Brandt is 48. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 48. Actress Ali Landry is 47. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 46. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 43. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 42. Actress Sprague Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 42. Actor Josh Hartnett is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 42. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 42. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 42. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 39. Singer Romeo Santos is 39. Drummer Will Berman of MGMT is 38. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 36. Actress Vanessa Lengies (“Stick It,” ″American Dreams”) is 35. Actress Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 34.

July 22: Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 77. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Singer Don Henley is 73. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” ″Little Shop of Horrors”) is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee (“The Women of Brewster Place”) is 67. Musician Al Di Meola is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Singer Keith Sweat is 59. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (“JAG,” “Little House on the Prairie”) is 55. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 53. Actress Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) is 53. Actor Rhys Ifans (“Elementary,” ″Notting Hill”) is 53. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) is 47. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 47. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 47. Actress Franka Potente (“The Bourne Identity”) is 46. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones,” “Midnight, Texas”) is 43. Actress A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 42. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Singer-actress Selena Gomez is 28.

July 23: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 92. Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 82. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 77. Singer David Essex is 73. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 72. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 70. Actress Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 70. Actress Lydia Cornell (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 67. Actor Woody Harrelson is 59. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 59. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 58. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 57. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 55. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Family Matters”) is 53. Model Stephanie Seymour is 52. Actress Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 50. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 50. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 49. Singer Alison Krauss is 49. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 49. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 48. Country singer Shannon Brown is 47. Actress Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 47. Actress Stephanie March (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 46. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 43. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 43. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 40. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Actress Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 36. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 31. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 30. Actress Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 27. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 24.

July 24: Actor John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”) is 87. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 84. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost In Space”) is 84. Actor Chris Sarandon is 78. Comedian Gallagher is 74. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 73. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 71. Actress Lynda Carter is 69. Director Gus Van Sant is 68. Country singer Pam Tillis is 63. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 55. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 52. Actress Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 52. Actor John P. Navin Junior is 52. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 51. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 51. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 49. Actress Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 47. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 45. Actress Rose Byrne is 41. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 41. Actress Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 39. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 39. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 38. Actress Anna Paquin is 38. Actress Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 34. Actress Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda”) is 33. Actress Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 32. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 30. Actress Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 29. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl”) is 22.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 78. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 77. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 69. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 65. Supermodel Iman is 65. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 63. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 62. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 61. Country singer Marty Brown is 55. Actress Illeana Douglas is 55. Actor Matt LeBlanc (“Joey,” ″Friends”) is 53. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 53. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 52. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 51. Actress Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 49. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ″The Office”) is 47. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 46. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 35. Actress Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 35. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 33. Actress Linsey Godfrey (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 32. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 25. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 20. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“One Tree Hill”) is 15.