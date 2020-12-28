Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 3-9:

Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 78. Singer Stephen Stills is 76. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor Mel Gibson is 65. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 53. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 46. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 46. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 46. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 45. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 43. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 42. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 36. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster the People is 36. R&B singer Lloyd is 35. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Actor Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 25.

Jan. 4: Actor Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 94. Actor Dyan Cannon is 82. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 66. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 65. Actor Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 65. Country singer Patty Loveless is 64. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 63. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 61. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” ″Kids in the Hall”) is 58. Actor Dot-Marie Jones (“Glee”) is 57. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 56. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 56. Actor Julia Ormond is 56. Country singer Deana Carter is 55. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 54. Actor Josh Stamerg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 51. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 50. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 48. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 46. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 41. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 38. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 35.

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 90. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 81. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 79. Actor Diane Keaton is 75. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 73. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 72. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 71. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 68. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 62. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 59. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 56. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 56. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 55. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ″Sisters”) is 54. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 53. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age is 53. Singer Marilyn Manson is 52. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 52. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ″Treme”) is 48. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 47. Actor Bradley Cooper is 46. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 43. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 40. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 28.

Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 72. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 70. Country singer Jett Williams is 68. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 66. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 62. Chef Nigella Lawson is 61. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 61. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. TV personality Julie Chen is 51. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss”) is 45. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 40. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 39. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 37. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 35.

Jan. 7: “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner is 75. Singer Kenny Loggins is 73. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 72. Actor Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 71. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 69. Actor David Caruso is 65. TV anchor Katie Couric is 64. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 62. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 62. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ″The Shield”) is 61. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 59. Actor Nicolas Cage is 57. Singer John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting is 56. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 52. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ″Cosby”) is 51. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Judging Amy”) is 50. Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 50. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 47. Actor Dustin Diamond (“Saved by the Bell”) is 44. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 42. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 42. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 39. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 38. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 38. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 31. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 21.

Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (“F Troop”) is 98. Former “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood is 88. Singer Shirley Bassey is 84. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 83. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 81. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 80. Actor Yvette Mimieux (“The Time Machine,” ″Where the Boys Are”) is 79. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 77. Actor Kathleen Noone (“Knots Landing”) is 76. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 75. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 66. Actor Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) is 64. Actor Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ″Homicide,” ″Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 56. Actor Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 55. Singer R. Kelly is 54. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 52. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 48. Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 45. Actor Amber Benson (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 44. Actor Gaby Hoffman (“Sleepless in Seattle,” ″Field of Dreams”) is 39. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is 34.

Jan. 9: Actor K Callan (“Lois and Clark”) is 85. Singer Joan Baez is 80. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 77. Actor John Doman (“Gotham”) is 76. Singer-actor Buster Poindexter (David Johansen) is 71. Singer Crystal Gayle is 70. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV’s “The Closer,” ″Spider-Man” movies) is 66. Actor Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter” movies, “Vera Drake”) is 65. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 58. Actor Joely Richardson is 56. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 54. Actor David Costabile (“Billions,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 54. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 54. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 54. Actor Joey Lauren Adams (“Chasing Amy,” ″Big Daddy”) is 53. Actor Deon Cole (“black-ish”) is 50. Actor Angela Bettis (“Carrie,” ″Girl, Interrupted”) is 48. Actor Omari Hardwick (“Power”) is 47. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 43. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 37. Singer Paolo Nutini is 34. Actor Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Actor Kerris Dorsey (“Ray Donovan,” ″Brothers and Sisters”) is 23. Actor Tyree Brown (“Parenthood”) is 17.