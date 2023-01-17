Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28:
Jan. 22: Actor Piper Laurie is 91. Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 74. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 71. Actor John Wesley Shipp (“The Flash,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 68. Actor Linda Blair is 64. Actor Diane Lane is 58. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 58. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 58. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 55. Actor Olivia D’Abo (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″The Wonder Years”) is 54. Actor Katie Finneran (“The Michael J. Fox Show”) is 52. Actor Gabriel Macht (“Suits”) is 51. Actor Balthazar Getty is 48. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 43. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 43. Singer Willa Ford is 42. Actor Beverley Mitchell (“Seventh Heaven”) is 42. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen (and formerly of Evanescence) is 42. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole (“Glee”) is 40. Rapper Logic is 33. Actor Sami Gayle (“Blue Bloods”) is 27.