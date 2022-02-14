Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 20-26:

Feb. 20: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 81. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ″Pride and Prejudice”) is 76. Actor Sandy Duncan is 76. Actor Peter Strauss is 75. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 74. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 71. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 71. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 68. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 64. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 63. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000″) is 62. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 59. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 58. Model Cindy Crawford is 56. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 55. Actor Lili Taylor is 55. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 47. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 44. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Crazy/Beautiful”) is 44. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 44. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 43. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 41. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 41. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 41. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 39. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 38. Actor Miles Teller (“Fantastic Four”) is 35. Singer Rihanna is 34. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 33.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 85. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 81. Actor Peter McEnery is 82. Record company executive David Geffen is 79. Actor Tyne Daly is 76. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 76. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 73. Actor Christine Ebersole is 69. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 69. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 67. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 64. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 64. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 64. Actor Christopher Atkins is 61. Actor William Baldwin is 59. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 53. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 52. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 52. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 49. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 45. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 43. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 43. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 43. Actor Brendan Sexton III (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 42. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 36. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 35. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 35. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 33. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 28. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 26.

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor John Ashton is 74. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 72. Actor Ellen Greene (TV’s “Pushing Daisies,” film’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 71. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 55. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 54. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ″What Not to Wear”) is 53. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 53. Actor-singer Lea Solanga is 51. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 51. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 49. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actor Drew Barrymore is 47. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 43. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 40. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 32.

Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 71. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 70. Singer Howard Jones is 67. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 60. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 57. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 54. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 53. Actor Niecy Nash (“The Soul Man,” “Reno 911!”) is 52. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 49. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 47. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 46. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 44. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”) is 41. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 39. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 39. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 36. Actor Dakota Fanning is 28.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 91. Singer Joanie Sommers is 81. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 80. Actor Barry Bostwick is 77. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 75. Actor Edward James Olmos is 75. Musician George Thorogood is 72. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 71. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 71. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 66. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 64. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 63. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 61. Singer Michelle Shocked is 60. Actor Billy Zane is 56. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black,” “NYPD Blue”) is 48. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 47. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 39. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 39. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 38. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 34. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 33. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 31.

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 91. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 85. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 85. Actor Diane Baker is 84. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 80. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 80. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 73. Musician-actor John Doe of X (“Roswell”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 63. Comedian Carrot Top is 57. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 57. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 56. Actor Tea Leoni Leoni is 56. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 54. Actor Sean Astin is 51. Singer Daniel Powter is 51. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 49. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 49. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 47. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 46. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 44. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 36. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 36. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 36. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 35.

Feb. 26: Actor-director Bill Duke is 79. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 77. Singer Mitch Ryder is 77. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 72. Singer Michael Bolton is 69. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 64. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 58. Actor Jennifer Grant is 56. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) is 54. Singer Erykah Badu is 51. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 50. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 50. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 47. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 43. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 43. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 40. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 38. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 32. Actor Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D”) is 29.