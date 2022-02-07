Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 13-19:

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 89. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 81. Actor Stockard Channing is 78. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 78. Singer Peter Gabriel is 72. Actor David Naughton is 71. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 66. Actor Matt Salinger is 62. Singer Henry Rollins is 61. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 56. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 56. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 54. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 51. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 50. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 49. Singer Feist is 46. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 43. Actor Mena Suvari is 43.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 79. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 74. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 74. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 65. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 63. Actor Meg Tilly is 62. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 61. Actor Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 60. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 59. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 58. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 58. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 56. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 52. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 50. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 50. Actor and playwright Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 44. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 38. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 36. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 36. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 32. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 30.

Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 91. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 81. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 78. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 78. Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 69. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 67. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 63. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 62. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 59. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 58. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 55. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 51. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24″) is 49. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 46. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 46. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs is 43. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 42. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ″90210″) is 37. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 24.

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 92. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 71. Actor LeVar Burton is 65. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 64. Actor Lisa Loring (“The Addams Family”) is 64. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 61. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 57. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 51. Actor Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”) is 48. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 44. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 40. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 33. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 33.

Feb. 17: Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 88. Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ″St. Elsewhere”) is 87. Actor Brenda Fricker is 77. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 69. Actor Rene Russo is 68. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 66. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 60. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 59. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 58. Singer Chante Moore is 55. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 52. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 52. Actor Denise Richards is 51. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 50. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 50. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 48. Country singer Bryan White is 48. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 46. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 43. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 42. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 41. TV personality Paris Hilton is 41. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 36. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 33. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 31. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 26.

Feb. 18: Vocalist Yoko Ono is 89. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 81. Singer Irma Thomas is 81. Actor Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 76. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 75. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72. Singer Randy Crawford is 70. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 69. Actor John Travolta is 68. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 67. Game show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 65. Actor Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 63. Actor Greta Scacchi is 62. Actor Matt Dillon is 58. Rapper Dr. Dre is 57. Actor Molly Ringwald is 54. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 47. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 45. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer,” “Life Unexpected”) is 45. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 45. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 43. Musician Regina Spektor is 42. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 34. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 34. Actor Sarah Sutherland (“Veep”) is 34. Actor Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 34.

Feb. 19: Actor Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 82. Singer Smokey Robinson is 82. Singer Lou Christie is 79. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 74. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 71. Actor Jeff Daniels is 67. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 66. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 65. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 64. Singer Seal is 59. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 59. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 57. Actor Justine Bateman is 56. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 55. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 53. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 47. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 37. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 34. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 29. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 21. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 18.