Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 25-May 1:

April 25: Actor Al Pacino is 81. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman is 77. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 76. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 76. Actor Talia Shire is 76. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 74. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 67. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 57. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 57. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 56. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 56. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 54. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 52. Actor Renee Zellweger is 52. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 51. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 51. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 46. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life As We Know It”) is 44. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 41. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With A Chance”) is 25. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 12.

April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 88. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 83. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 83. Singer Bobby Rydell is 79. Singer Gary Wright is 78. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 63. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 61. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 60. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 60. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 59. Actor Jet Li is 58. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 57. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ″The King of Queens”) is 56. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 55. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 54. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 53. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 51. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 50. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 50. Actor Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 50. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 49. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 45. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 44. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 44. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 44. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 44. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black,” ″Weeds”) is 43. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 42. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and the Furious”) is 41. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 41. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 41. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike, “Step Up”) is 41. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 37. Actor Aaron Meeks (”Soul Food”) is 35.

April 27: Actor Anouk Aimee (“A Man and A Woman”) is 89. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 73. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 72. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 72. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 70. Singer Sheena Easton is 62. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 59. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 56. Singer Mica Paris is 52. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 49. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 49. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 45. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 43. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 43. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 42. Bassist Joseph Pope III of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 42. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 39. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 38. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 38. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 37. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 36. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 35. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 35. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 34. Singer Lizzo is 33. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 32.

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 80. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 72. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 71. Actor Mary McDonnell is 69. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 68. Rapper Too Short is 55. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 50. Actor Chris Young is 50. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 49. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 48. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 48. Actor Penelope Cruz is 47. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 43. Actor Jessica Alba is 40. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 39. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 35. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ″Are We There Yet?”) is 30.

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 88. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 79. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 78. Singer Tommy James is 74. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 67. Actor Leslie Jordan (“The Help,” ″Will and Grace”) is 66. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 66. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 64. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 63. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 58. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 55. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 53. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 52. Actor Uma Thurman is 51. Rapper Master P is 51. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 50. Country singer James Bonamy is 49. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 49. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 48. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 43. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 38. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 36. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 35. Singer Foxes is 32. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 19.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 88. Actor Burt Young is 81. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 73. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 73. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Director Jane Campion is 67. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 62. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 59. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 56. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 54. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 54. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 52. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 50. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 50. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 50. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 49. Singer Akon is 48. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 48. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” ″Roseanne”) is 46. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 41. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 39. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 39. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 37. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 35. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 32. Rapper Travis Scott is 30.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 82. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” ″General Hospital”) is 79. Singer Rita Coolidge is 76. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 75. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 70. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 67. Actor Byron Stewart is 65. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 59. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” ″The Outsiders”) is 57. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 56. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 55. Country singer Tim McGraw is 54. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 53. Director Wes Anderson is 52. Actor Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 49. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 47. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 45. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 39. Actor Kerry Bishe (“Argo”) is 37. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 35. Actor Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 17.