Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B resolved a yearslong criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty Thursday in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service.
The 29-year-old “WAP” singer agreed to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial, saying in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”