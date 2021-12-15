Broadway stars of ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked’ to perform in Darien Christmas concert
Six Broadway stars from productions such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and Disney’s “Frozen,” will perform in a Christmas concert alongside members of the Noroton Presbyterian Church Chamber Choir and Orchestra in Darien on Sunday.
Dan Micciche, a 2003 graduate from Darien High School and the current musical director for “Wicked” on Broadway, will act as musical director alongside Noroton Presbyterian’s Director of Music and Fine Arts, Dwayne Condon. This is Micciche's second year participating in this Christmas concert.