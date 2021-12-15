Broadway stars of ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked’ to perform in Darien Christmas concert

Six Broadway stars from productions such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and Disney’s “Frozen,” will perform in a Christmas concert alongside members of the Noroton Presbyterian Church Chamber Choir and Orchestra in Darien on Sunday.

Dan Micciche, a 2003 graduate from Darien High School and the current musical director for “Wicked” on Broadway, will act as musical director alongside Noroton Presbyterian’s Director of Music and Fine Arts, Dwayne Condon. This is Micciche's second year participating in this Christmas concert.

Micciche is one of many Broadway alums to come from Connecticut, among such names as Anika Noni Rose, Roger Bart and Kelli O'Hara.

“We could all use some joy this Christmas season and this concert will certainly do just that. The Broadway community is eager to perform, and audiences are hungry for it,” Micciche said in a news release.

Performers will include Meghan Picerno, current Christine Daaé in “Phantom of the Opera;” Eryn LeCroy current Christine Daaé Alternate in “Phantom of the Opera;” Tamar Greene, current George Washington in “Hamilton;” and John Riddle, the original Hans in Disney’s “Frozen” and the current Raoul in “Phantom of the Opera.”

“Noroton Presbyterian Church is excited for one of our own to return home again to share his gifts with our community,” Senior Pastor Greg Doll said in the same news release. “We are delighted to be able to extend this musical offering to the Darien community (and beyond) in a year when we could all use some hope and joy. We hope that this concert feeds your soul and brings you some Christmas cheer.”

This concert will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien. The concert is free and open to the public and will also be live streamed on the church website.