Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale' LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 11:34 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Brendan Fraser poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Brendan Fraser poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Brendan Fraser poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Director Darren Aronofsky, from left, Brendan Fraser and Samuel D. Hunter pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Director Darren Aronofsky, left, and Brendan Fraser pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Director Darren Aronofsky, from left, Hong Chau, Samuel D. Hunter, Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Director Darren Aronofsky, from left, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 This image released by A24 shows Brendan Fraser in a scene from "The Whale." (A24 via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Director Darren Aronofsky poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Director Darren Aronofsky poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Brendan Fraser is having a moment at the Venice International Film Festival.
The once ubiquitous movie star of “The Mummy” franchise and “George of the Jungle” had, in the last decade, backed away from the spotlight. But Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which has its world premiere Sunday night at the festival.