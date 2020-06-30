Book coming from Dem House counsel on Trump impeachment

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Obama administration official and House counsel who helped draft the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump has a book coming out this summer.

Norman Eisen's “A Case for the American People: The United States v. Donald J. Trump” will be released July 28, Crown announced Tuesday. Eisen served as the ethics czar under President Barack Obama and as counsel to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment process.

Crown, a division of Penguin Random House, is calling the book “a detailed behind-the-scenes account of the attempts to bring the President to justice.”

“As a lead drafter of the articles of impeachment, he pulls back the curtain to reveal the 10 prospective articles — not just the two publicly tried,” according to Crown. “'A Case for the American People' is a gripping narrative and rousing closing argument."

Last December, the Democratic-led House impeached Trump on two counts stemming from his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce it was investigating political rival Joseph Biden, the former vice president. The Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump in February.

Eisen also is the author of “The Last Palace: Europe’s Turbulent Century in Five Lives and One Legendary House,” published by Crown in 2018.