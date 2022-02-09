Betty Brown Jagnow dies, published Youngstown Vindicator

Tony Dejak/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Betty Brown Jagnow, the publisher of The Vindicator in Youngstown for 38 years and a paper employee for a total of 71 years, died Feb. 4 . She was 92. Her son, Mark Brown, the paper’s former general manager, confirmed her death.

Jagnow, of Canfield in suburban Youngstown, was just 18 when she started at the newspaper as a clerk. She took over publishing duties in 1981 after her husband, then publisher William Brown, died. Jagnow, who later married Vindicator managing editor Paul Jagnow, also served as president of WFMJ-TV.