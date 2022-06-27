Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives lifetime honor at BET Awards JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer June 26, 2022 Updated: June 27, 2022 3:58 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With a speech about his own inspirational dream for the Black community, Sean “Diddy” Combs channeled the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while accepting the BET Awards' highest honor Sunday night.
After Combs received his Lifetime Achievement Award, the music mogul said God put a special message in his heart to deliver his “new dream.” He was presented the award by Babyface and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who called Combs his “favorite artist” growing up.
