Australian TV soap 'Neighbours' screens star-studded finale

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A crowd of staunch fans braved wet winter weather in downtown Melbourne on Thursday to watch outdoors the star-studded finale of the Australian television soap “Neighbours,” which ran for 37 years.
Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among the celebrities who returned to fictional Ramsay Street to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.