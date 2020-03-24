Audible best-sellers for week ending March 20th

Fiction:

1. Tell Me Lies by J. P. Pomare, narrated by Aimee Horne (Audible Studios)

2. The Messengers by Lindsay Joelle, narrated by Kaliswa Brewster, Ana Reeder, Zoe Winters and Alex Weisman (Audible Original)

3. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

4. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Brilliance Audio)

5. Smoke Bitten: A Mercy Thompson Novel, Book 12 by Patricia Briggs, narrated by Lorelei King (Penguin Audio)

6. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng, narrated by Jennifer Lim (Penguin Audio)

7. The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koontz, narrated by Tanya Eby (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition: Star Wars by Rae Carson, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

Nonfiction:

1. Break Shot: My First 21 Years: An Audio Memoir by James Taylor, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. The Science of Sci-Fi: From Warp Speed to Interstellar Travel by Erin Macdonald and The Great Courses, narrated by Erin Macdonald (Audible Original)

3. Blood Territory by Mark Whittaker, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

4. Billy Kelly: This Is a Family Show! by Billy Kelly, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

6. Certain Woman of an Age by Margaret Trudeau, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

7. End of Days: What You Need to Know Now About the End of the World by Sylvia Browne, narrated by Jeanie Hackett (HighBridge, a division of Recorded Books)

8. Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz and Steven Pinker, narrated by Tim Andres Pabon (HarperAudio)

9. Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

10. Untamed by Glennon Doyle, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)