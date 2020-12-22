Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app - Movies US charts: 1. Tenet 2. The Croods: A New Age 3. Greenland 4. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seu... 5. Elf (2003) 6. National Lampoon’s Christmas V... 7. Love Actually 8. The Polar Express 9. The War with Grandpa 10. Honest Thief Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent: 1. Hunter Hunter 2. After We Collided 3. The Phenomenon 4. The Last Blockbuster 5. Another Round 6. Ava (2020) 7. Memento 8. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 9. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master 10. A Rainy Day in New York