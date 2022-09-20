Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164935 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) 2. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 4. Pretty and Reckless by Charity Ferrell - No ISBN Available - (Charity Ferrell) 5. Blowback by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson - 9780316499651 - (Little, Brown and Company) 6. I\u2019m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy - 9781982185848 - (Simon & Schuster) 7. Fairy Tale by Stephen King - 9781668002186 - (Scribner) 8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books) 9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 10. November 9 by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110351 - (Atria Books)