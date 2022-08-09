Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Reckoning by Catherine Coulter - 9780063004153 - (William Morrow)

5. Black Dog by Stuart Woods - 9780593540015 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)

7. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci - 9781538719879 - (Grand Central Publishing)

8. November 9 by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110351 - (Atria Books)

9. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva - 9780062834928 - (Harper)

10. The It Girl by Ruth Ware - 9781982155285 - (GalleryScout Press)